Kalugina Natalia

Barbershop | First screen

Barbershop | First screen barber landing design landing page dark ui dark style layout man barbershop landing website advertising first screen webdesign ux ui typography design web designer
Dark, but very stylish concept for barbershop. I love dark sites that combine with bright elements. I think they are better remembered and look more interesting, but what do you think?

    • Like