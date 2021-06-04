Your Access User Interface

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
YourAccess is an e-learning platform which allows its user to attend online classes, track their homework, revision exercises, memos and notes through the app. The users can connect with their classmates and teachers and have easy access to online class schedule.
Find out more about Your Access App Case Study.