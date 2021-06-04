Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
User Experience
TechAhead

Your Access User Interface

User Experience
TechAhead
User Experience for TechAhead
Hire Us
  • Save
Your Access User Interface logo illustration branding user interface user experience skype teams zoom online class online learning online course design elearning courses elearning app elearning
Download color palette

YourAccess is an e-learning platform which allows its user to attend online classes, track their homework, revision exercises, memos and notes through the app. The users can connect with their classmates and teachers and have easy access to online class schedule.

Find out more about Your Access App Case Study.

TechAhead
TechAhead
Global Leader in Innovation & Digital Transformation
Hire Us

More by TechAhead

View profile
    • Like