Philip Solovjov

Shun Knives - Mobile Eshop Concept

Heya 👋

I've recently discovered a new passion - Japanese knives! So I figured it's a good time for me to make this app design for the Shun Cutlery 🔪

I aimed for premium, minimal and most importantly authentic feel in this one 😁

Do you think I got it right? Let me know your thoughts in the comments 🤫

