這陣子台灣三級警戒大家都辛苦了，
很多工作面臨到新的挑戰，
我也在為視訊教學做準備。
另一方面大家應該也都添購不少食物及生活用品。
心裡的慌亂往往也反映在家裡的雜亂，
是說亂一點也沒關係，
睜一隻眼閉一隻眼，
最近也不會有人來家裡Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat
✒ 筆：三菱 uni-ball AIR 0.7