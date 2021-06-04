Primocys

Shopify homepage category UI

Primocys
Primocys
Hire Me
  • Save
Shopify homepage category UI category homepage developer development website shopify store shopify plus shopify developer shopify expert scratch theme custom theme shopify theme shopify
Download color palette

Hi There,
This is a landing page and category page of men's watch. Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on this. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

Available for crafting your ideas and we are expert of shopify do let me know if you want professional custom theme to build.

Shoot a mail at -
primocys@gmail.com

Instagram - primocys

Thanks !

Primocys
Primocys
We design mindful interfaces for Mobile Apps
Hire Me

More by Primocys

View profile
    • Like