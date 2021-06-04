Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Panda Bamboo logo conservation green minimal dailylogodesign azwage flat design logo dailylogochallenge panda logo panda
Day 3 of the 30-day logo challenge!

Today's logo prompt: Panda Logo

We were tasked with creating a logo featuring a Panda for a Endangered Panda Conservation called Bamboo.
I wanted a logo that played around with the font to create an Icon that represented the panda aspect of the brief without seeming too obvious.
Let me know your thoughts on the logo? Excited to hear the feedback as we go day by day through the logo challenge. Follow us to see what we have in store.

