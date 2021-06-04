Bling train station stationary

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The team is really proud to see its design live in Paris' train station.
After almost a year, Bling successfully launched and the numbers are going crazy !
500K users, 10M€ advanced and a 4,6 stars on the app store.
Check Bling's website now and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!
Show some ❤️! Press "L" if you like the shot!
---
📪 We are a design studio for startups! Have a challenging project? hello@pelostud.io
🗂 Our Website 🌟
📸 Feel free to Check Our Instagram