koshutrina
merkulove

Girl on a Sun Lounger

koshutrina
merkulove
koshutrina for merkulove
Hire Us
  • Save
Girl on a Sun Lounger sunbed hat sunset summer book pink blue girl speedpaint vector procreate illustrator illustrations
Download color palette
  1. 13.jpg
  2. 13.mp4

Illustration on the theme of summer. It depicts a resting girl, after swimming in the sea, on a sunbed, sunbathing, and reading a book. She has a hat on her head, and it protects against sunstroke.

https://elements.envato.com/girl-on-a-sun-lounger-ATUAGV2

merkulove
merkulove
Only the best design for your project
Hire Us

More by merkulove

View profile
    • Like