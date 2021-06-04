Gurdeep Bal

Mobile Wallet

Gurdeep Bal
Gurdeep Bal
  • Save
Mobile Wallet interaction design wallet ui ux design visual design uiux
Download color palette

In this challenge I am looking towards how easily and conveniently your potential wallet users will be on boarded in the app and start using the service this wallet. (Full design is coming soon) Press 'L' if you liked the design.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2021
Gurdeep Bal
Gurdeep Bal

More by Gurdeep Bal

View profile
    • Like