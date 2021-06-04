Nisrina Nurhasna

HoliyayApp - Travel App Design ✈️

Nisrina Nurhasna
Nisrina Nurhasna
  • Save
HoliyayApp - Travel App Design ✈️ vacation illustration splash screen plans travel plans travel app uiux clean app
Download color palette

Hello Peeps 🤘,
Today i want to share my latest UI design exploration about travel app. What do you thing about it?😉

Press "L" to like and feel free to leave a comment in this post.

Checkout this product | Check our instagram

Nisrina Nurhasna
Nisrina Nurhasna

More by Nisrina Nurhasna

View profile
    • Like