Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nicolas Torres

MIDI Controller

Nicolas Torres
Nicolas Torres
  • Save
MIDI Controller keys music music art controller midi isometric illustration blender 3d art 3d
Download color palette

I really like how Ableton Push and Native Instruments controllers look like. Their boxy shape with absolutely no distraction makes them feel pure, reliable and inspiring, never getting in the way of your creative flow. Here's my take on it, I hope you like it!

I had dedicated a full year into music production in my early 20s but eventually gave up because I was stuck in a comfort zone. I know I'll come back to it one day, but first, let's make some 3D!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2021
Nicolas Torres
Nicolas Torres
3D illustrations and graphic design.

More by Nicolas Torres

View profile
    • Like