MIDI Controller

I really like how Ableton Push and Native Instruments controllers look like. Their boxy shape with absolutely no distraction makes them feel pure, reliable and inspiring, never getting in the way of your creative flow. Here's my take on it, I hope you like it!

I had dedicated a full year into music production in my early 20s but eventually gave up because I was stuck in a comfort zone. I know I'll come back to it one day, but first, let's make some 3D!