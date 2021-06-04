Michael Lindsey

Morbid Movie Mayhem Logo + Branding

Michael Lindsey
Michael Lindsey
Hire Me
  • Save
Morbid Movie Mayhem Logo + Branding halloween movie poster movie poster design design challenge graphic design typography nevada design reno design reno branding illustration logo design logo
Download color palette

The month of Halloween is nigh! Every October, I consume with my eyes as many spooky scary thrilly chilly movies as I possibly can. And this year, I have curated a month-long list of 31 eerie films for myself and all you goblins, ghouls and ghost-loving fools. Follow along if you dare as we binge on a compilation of suspense, horror, a few classics, and a palate cleanser here and there for the wear of the scare. It’s kooky. It’s spooky. It’s creepy. It’s crawly. It’s Morbid Movie Mayhem.

Michael Lindsey
Michael Lindsey
A creative dude with a positive attitude.
Hire Me

More by Michael Lindsey

View profile
    • Like