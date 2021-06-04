Fan Study; OOH Kit Portrait Posters

Part of a big set of promotional work around the Fan Study campaign.

__

Rally teamed up with Guz.biz to design and build the first-ever "Fan Study" from Spotify For Artists. its a collection of 15 data-driven insights to help artists and labels increase engagement or increase merch sales.

See for yourself at: http://fanstudy.byspotify.com/

—

We are taking on new design and development projects starting in July! E-mail us — info@rallyinteractive.com if you'd like to jam on something great together

________________________________________________

We are hiring exceptional designers (remote friendly). Think you got the chops? Send us your portfolio — jobs@rallyinteractive.com

________________________________________________

Instagram | Twitter