Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Michael Lindsey

Ice Cream Company - Sweater Design Concept

Michael Lindsey
Michael Lindsey
Hire Me
  • Save
Ice Cream Company - Sweater Design Concept apparel graphic design nevada reno reno design design illustration
Download color palette

This was an apparel design concept I worked on for a local ice cream company.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2021
Michael Lindsey
Michael Lindsey
A creative dude with a positive attitude.
Hire Me

More by Michael Lindsey

View profile
    • Like