Crypto currency trading signals

Have a project idea? I are available for new projects: mail:tolik.wwwww@ukr.net,
Hi guys!
Here's my new hit on Dribble.
Yes yes, it's the crypto theme again) I'm already a cool specialist in this subject.
This time it's a landing page for a telegram channel on crypto signals, analytics and trading. Prediction accuracy of these guys is almost 90%, cool yeah🖐
How do you like my new job😄
Thanx for watching
Your likes ❤ and comments are really helps me