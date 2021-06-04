Anatoliy
Crypto currency trading signals

Crypto currency trading signals website cryptocurrency investment defi bitcoin trade landing page coin crypto exchange payment nft crypto crypto currency profit ethereum bitcoin wallet dark dark theme blockchain
Have a project idea? I are available for new projects: mail:tolik.wwwww@ukr.net,
Hi guys!
Here's my new hit on Dribble.

Yes yes, it's the crypto theme again) I'm already a cool specialist in this subject.

This time it's a landing page for a telegram channel on crypto signals, analytics and trading. Prediction accuracy of these guys is almost 90%, cool yeah🖐

How do you like my new job😄

