Resourcifi

Zoh Probiotics - Web e-Commerce

Resourcifi
Resourcifi
  • Save
Zoh Probiotics - Web e-Commerce design uiux ecommerce app ui
Zoh Probiotics - Web e-Commerce design uiux ecommerce app ui
Zoh Probiotics - Web e-Commerce design uiux ecommerce app ui
Zoh Probiotics - Web e-Commerce design uiux ecommerce app ui
Download color palette
  1. Artboard – 11.png
  2. Artboard – 17.png
  3. Artboard – 12.png
  4. Artboard – 16.png

Hey Dribblers,
Today we are sharing a design we created for Zoh Probiotics - an eCommerce store where you can get your hands on a range of probiotic beverages in interesting flavors.
The design team has kept the eCommerce store’s design artistic, engaging, and very easy to use. Let us know what you think of the design.
Credit: Sanket Khuntale
Thanks for watching! Let’s connect:
We’re available for new projects! Tell us more at contact@resourcifi.com.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2021
Resourcifi
Resourcifi
Design Professionals who Add Value Faster than Adding Cost!

More by Resourcifi

View profile
    • Like