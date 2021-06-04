Satwik Raj

Finance Tracker Dark App UI : Fintech Version

Finance Tracker Dark App UI : Fintech Version
Hey Dribbblers 👋

Take a look at the new dark banking app UI design that helps to keep track of all the financial activity.

Hope you enjoy the interface as I enjoyed the design process!

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
