Rifat Sarkar

Shoes App UI Animation

Rifat Sarkar
Rifat Sarkar
Hire Me
  • Save
Shoes App UI Animation ux animation motion design puma adidas nike online shop ecommerce app product footwear shoes app after effects prototype ui animation ui ui design mobile app designer app design app
Shoes App UI Animation ux animation motion design puma adidas nike online shop ecommerce app product footwear shoes app after effects prototype ui animation ui ui design mobile app designer app design app
Shoes App UI Animation ux animation motion design puma adidas nike online shop ecommerce app product footwear shoes app after effects prototype ui animation ui ui design mobile app designer app design app
Shoes App UI Animation ux animation motion design puma adidas nike online shop ecommerce app product footwear shoes app after effects prototype ui animation ui ui design mobile app designer app design app
Shoes App UI Animation ux animation motion design puma adidas nike online shop ecommerce app product footwear shoes app after effects prototype ui animation ui ui design mobile app designer app design app
Shoes App UI Animation ux animation motion design puma adidas nike online shop ecommerce app product footwear shoes app after effects prototype ui animation ui ui design mobile app designer app design app
Download color palette
  1. Shoes App UI.mp4
  2. Rinex Shoes.jpg
  3. Rinex Shoes 5.jpg
  4. Rinex Shoes 6.jpg
  5. Color palleette.jpg
  6. Typeface.jpg
  7. Thank you!.jpg

Hey Creatives 🔥
I would like to share the Rinex Shoes App Conceptual Design. I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.

Have a project?
Let's work together

Let's Talk:
rifats.ux@gmail.com

Let's connect:
Dribbble | Instagram | Linkedin | Facebook

IG Color Palleette.jpg
200 KB
Download
Rinex Shoes 5.jpg
1 MB
Download
Shoes App UI.mp4
10 MB
Download
Rinex Shoes.jpg
1 MB
Download
Rinex Shoes 6.jpg
1 MB
Download
Rifat Sarkar
Rifat Sarkar
UI/UX Designer User-Centered & Pixel Perfect Product Design.
Hire Me

More by Rifat Sarkar

View profile
    • Like