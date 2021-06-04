Futuristic clothing app

Hello Dribbblers!♥️

I would like to present you with an app concept. A Clothing application with a futuristic style. Imagine an app with these clothes, it would be great !!

Hope you like it!

.

.

Feel free to give me some feedback.

And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.

Have an idea? Let's talk here or WhatsApp

Follow us here:

Website | Facebook | Twitter