Endings, Beginnings

This illustration was drawn to accompany a poem written by Carmela Gomez.

Below is the poem:

Today, just like any other day,

is an ending and a beginning in itself,

And nothing could be more terrifying,

exhilarating and unquestionably beautiful than that.

Because today, just like yesterday,

and no different to tomorrow,

is an opening and a closing,

a start and an end,

a rise and a fall,

a prelude and a finale,

a birth of new chances and a death of old regrets, but also,

a gamble, and a risk,

to end the things that hurt,

and begin to plunge at a new shot at love,

to choose what to wake up for and who to say goodbye to,

to look for light in between every crack,

to make mosaic ceilings out of shattered glass,

and maybe, to find tiny slivers of life in death.

You can find more of Carmela's work here:

https://www.instagram.com/carmelancholic

I also post on:

https://www.instagram.com/newtonllorente