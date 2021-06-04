Unused Logo Design Concept - Modern Logo Design - Logofolio V2

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here are a bunch of random logo designs from my portfolio from the month of February to April. All Logo concept is Original Still Unused, colourful and bright. Some of these are got a high number impression at the dribble. ✨
Which of these is your favourite? All marks are available for purchase to Feel free to reach out if you're interested.
Happy to hear your thoughts about this concept!
-------------
Let's discuss yours project :
rumzzline@gmail.com
rumon.chw@gmail.com
Join @ Skype Or WhatsApp : +8801729 169 362 Now!
------------
Discover more @
www.therumzzline.com
Find me @
Facebook - Behance - Instagram - LinkedIn - Uplab