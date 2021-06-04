Sustainability Landing Page - Services Page

Part 2 of my sustainability company website redesign!

This shot involved me consolidating all their services into one page. I made things more visual by including as many people with images as possible so that viewers would feel more connected to the sustainability brand.

It is important that nonprofits are able to connect with their users through their visual branding. They need support from the public and their partners so it's essential that we inspire upcoming users visually as well as through their messaging.

Let me know what you think about the layout!

Shoot me a message at studio.salamero@gmail.com if you want to work on a project together!