National Doughnut Day 2021

National Doughnut Day 2021 caramel glazed matcha chocolate food colour sweet dessert pastry donut donuts doughnut doughnuts design illustration graphic design
For National Doughnut Day (aka one of the best food holidays), I illustrated doughnuts with different glaze colours. A total of 16 (one without any glaze) were illustrated,

I put them together into a short animated lyric video for the song "Colors" by Stella Jang, which can be found on my Twitter: @synthiat.

