National Doughnut Day 2021

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For National Doughnut Day (aka one of the best food holidays), I illustrated doughnuts with different glaze colours. A total of 16 (one without any glaze) were illustrated,
I put them together into a short animated lyric video for the song "Colors" by Stella Jang, which can be found on my Twitter: @synthiat.