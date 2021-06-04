Md Rezaul Hossain

Shoes Mobile App | Shoes Store App

Md Rezaul Hossain
Md Rezaul Hossain
  • Save
Shoes Mobile App | Shoes Store App mobile app design figma design ux ui mobile ui minimal mobile app shoes shoes store app neomorphism e-commerce app shoes store shoes mobile app shoes app
Download color palette

Hi!
Introducing a new shoes mobile app. It's a minimal shoes mobile app.
If you are any queries about me, feel free to contact me - ratul.nowkhoir@gmail.com

Any feedback to Welcome!!!
Follow me on:
Behance

Md Rezaul Hossain
Md Rezaul Hossain

More by Md Rezaul Hossain

View profile
    • Like