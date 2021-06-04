Weronika Maria S.
Netguru

Fimago - Saving expert! #1

Weronika Maria S.
Netguru
Weronika Maria S. for Netguru
Hire Us
  • Save
Fimago - Saving expert! #1 mobile assistant chart dashboard overview finance transactions bot geometric flat illustration chatbot onboarding illustration money saving banking fintech ux ui
Download color palette

Hello, Dribbblers 👋 here comes another reveal of the results of our Illustration workshops!

In case you didn't have a chance to meet...
Please welcome 🤖 Fimago - your smart saving assistant! 💸

Our AI-powered concept app is here to help you track your spending better and…save money wisely with spending categorization, tracking options, and smart saving goals 🚀

This UI concept is a result of a UI exercise where the goal was to show how illustration can influence and build a product’s feeling.

The illustration is a result of collaboration 👩‍🎨👩‍🎨 with Anna Blyashyn during our 1st Remote Illustration Workshops.

Stay tuned, more to come! 🚀

We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at ux@netguru.com.

Show us love! Press "L".
Want to see more projects? Visit our profile or Netguru.com and remember to follow us!

Netguru
Netguru
Hire Us

More by Netguru

View profile
    • Like