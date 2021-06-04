Fimago - Saving expert! #1

Hello, Dribbblers 👋 here comes another reveal of the results of our Illustration workshops!

In case you didn't have a chance to meet...

Please welcome 🤖 Fimago - your smart saving assistant! 💸

Our AI-powered concept app is here to help you track your spending better and…save money wisely with spending categorization, tracking options, and smart saving goals 🚀

This UI concept is a result of a UI exercise where the goal was to show how illustration can influence and build a product’s feeling.

The illustration is a result of collaboration 👩‍🎨👩‍🎨 with Anna Blyashyn during our 1st Remote Illustration Workshops.

