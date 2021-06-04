Fimago - Saving expert! #1

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, Dribbblers 👋 here comes another reveal of the results of our Illustration workshops!
In case you didn't have a chance to meet...
Please welcome 🤖 Fimago - your smart saving assistant! 💸
Our AI-powered concept app is here to help you track your spending better and…save money wisely with spending categorization, tracking options, and smart saving goals 🚀
This UI concept is a result of a UI exercise where the goal was to show how illustration can influence and build a product’s feeling.
The illustration is a result of collaboration 👩🎨👩🎨 with Anna Blyashyn during our 1st Remote Illustration Workshops.
Stay tuned, more to come! 🚀
We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at ux@netguru.com.
—
Show us love! Press "L".
Want to see more projects? Visit our profile or Netguru.com and remember to follow us!