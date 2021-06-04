SPG MARKS ✏️

Berzeo Branding

Berzeo Branding logotype black red brand logos moving b arrow energy logomark branding identity mark symbol logo gym active apparel sports berzeo
For the designer in me, real happiness is when I see a logo designed by me, come to life!

📧 Contact: spgmarks@gmail.com or DM

