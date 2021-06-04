MultiQoS Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Meat Ordering and Meat Recipe App

Online store are playing an important role in making our life easier in these difficult times. Currently, I am working on online Meat Ordering Mobile Application for ios and android. It allows users to order food and also allows them to learn how to cook healthy food. Here I shared some of its design shot with you.

There's a lot of room for improvement; your feedback and appreciation are always welcome.

Tools : Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe illustrator

