Meat Ordering and Meat Recipe App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribblers,
Online store are playing an important role in making our life easier in these difficult times. Currently, I am working on online Meat Ordering Mobile Application for ios and android. It allows users to order food and also allows them to learn how to cook healthy food. Here I shared some of its design shot with you.
There's a lot of room for improvement; your feedback and appreciation are always welcome.
Hit "L" if you like it.
Be sure to follow our @Multiqos team for regular updates. Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on? Drop us a few lines at biz@multiqos.com
Tools : Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe illustrator
We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at biz@multiqos.com or https://multiqos.com/contact-us/?utm_source=Dribbble
Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and don't forget to follow us!
Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
*Customization available as per your requirement.
We will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.