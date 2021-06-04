Little Owl Cafe Logo

Little owl is a famous cafe especially known for its flavoursome tea. the ambience in the cafe is joyful and has attractive interior. By considering these details I decided to make it little funny and unique which will suit the interior.The idea for logo came out from name 'little owl' itself.As it is a late night cafe, I thought it is necessary to add owl. So I took a combination of owl and a tea cup. The sharp edges in logo, big eyes of owl and pleaseant color makes it look jolly and interesting.