Logo Design

As per the customer's demand the logo is made by using simple fonts. They required a tool in the logo, so I used a spanner in the very first alphabet 'R'. The simple design makes their customers understand easily as it is situated in a semi-urban area. The alphabet 'R' is eyecatching due to its design and attractive red color that gives idea about the category of shop and makes it easy to remember.