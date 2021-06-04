Logo Design

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
As per the customer's demand the logo is made by using simple fonts. They required a tool in the logo, so I used a spanner in the very first alphabet 'R'. The simple design makes their customers understand easily as it is situated in a semi-urban area. The alphabet 'R' is eyecatching due to its design and attractive red color that gives idea about the category of shop and makes it easy to remember.

