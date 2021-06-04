Falak Gandhi

Cruella

Falak Gandhi
Falak Gandhi
  • Save
Cruella graphicdesign cruella deville pixar disney world disney art creative design 101 dalmatian disney cute character flat design vector illustration creative cruella
Download color palette

I recently watched Cruella(2021)- An absolutely brilliant work of art. I loved her psycho, fashionable, and Devilish personality. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson both did an extraordinary job at acting. KUDOS AND BRAVA!!

Falak Gandhi
Falak Gandhi

More by Falak Gandhi

View profile
    • Like