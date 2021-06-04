Sachet packaging design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Product Sachet Design.
Sachet packaging that is jam packed with lots of different aspects will make it harder to clearly communicate the product's value, Simple design, simple packaging and simple language helps ensure there is no confusion and customers understand exactly why they should buy that product.
Previous work sample (portfolio):
https://www.behance.net/saberin211b8a4/
To hire/contact or any query:
E-mail: saberin2117@gmail.com
Skype: live:131902717d73bdfc
https://twitter.com/home?refsrc
Instagram - @saberin2117