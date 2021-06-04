Good for Sale
Turbologo

Logo with Rectangle & Finger | Turbologo

Turbologo
Turbologo
  • Save
Logo with Rectangle & Finger | Turbologo paint beauty product beauty salon beauty logo beauty finger polish nail polish nail salon nail art nails nail abstract logo branding vector illustration design logo logo design brand design

Logo with Rectangle & Finger | Turbologo

Price
$16
Buy now
Available on turbologo.com
Good for sale
Logo with Rectangle & Finger | Turbologo
Download color palette

Logo with Rectangle & Finger | Turbologo

Price
$16
Buy now
Available on turbologo.com
Good for sale
Logo with Rectangle & Finger | Turbologo

Logo with Rectangle & Finger is great if you're working in Beauty, Nails industries. Use this template to create a logo for your business or team. Create a logo based on this template with a turbologo.com logo maker.

Turbologo
Turbologo
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Turbologo

View profile
    • Like