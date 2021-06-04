Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
DailyUI 011 Flash Message

DailyUI 011 Flash Message illustration vector dailyuichallenge dailyui ux design ui
Just finished my design for #dailyui #011

#DailyUI

When it comes to showing messages, empathizing with users is important. That is the reason I added the smiley faces to mirror the emotions of each flash message.

Respective colors for success, error and warning status was added to smileys and CTA to highlight the status.

Please let me know what you think.

Do connect with me @ mailtobsuraj@gmail.com if you want to work with me!

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
