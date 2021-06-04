DailyUI 011 Flash Message

Trending designs to inspire you
Just finished my design for #dailyui #011
#DailyUI
When it comes to showing messages, empathizing with users is important. That is the reason I added the smiley faces to mirror the emotions of each flash message.
Respective colors for success, error and warning status was added to smileys and CTA to highlight the status.
Please let me know what you think.
Do connect with me @ mailtobsuraj@gmail.com if you want to work with me!