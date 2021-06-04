James Moses ⚡

Rocket.com(Chiji14xchange) Homepage Redesign

Rocket.com(Chiji14xchange) Homepage Redesign chiji14xchange rocketapp crypto wallet crypto banking website redesign homepage ui ux logo ui ux typography design uidesign branding website minimalist
Hi everyone 🙌🏼 Check out our latest project! This is a landing page for a digital currency exchange providing trading solutions to users all over.

The task was to redesign the Homepage.

The case study here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120847823/Rocketcom%28Chiji14xchange%29-Homepage-Redesign

