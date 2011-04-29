Marc Majcher

False Matters Icons

icons false matters phil k. dick
This is some iconography that I'm putting together to build into a suggestion generator for a Philip K. Dick inspired improv show here with Gnap! Theater Projects. There'll be about forty of these, each representing some aspects or themes of Dick's writing, alongside with something pulled out of the I Ching to start off the show. It's going to be insane.

Posted on Apr 29, 2011
