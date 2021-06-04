Know How Global PEO/EOR services benefit businesses

A PEO is a professional employer organization It is also known as EOR Employer of record in some countries like the UK. It’s a third-party organization that hires and pays an employee on behalf of another company and takes responsibility for all formal employment tasks. PEO services include recruitment payroll and benefits on-boarding of new recruits taxation labor regulation compliance and other statutory compliances. Why use PEO services Using a PEO service allows companies to legally and efficiently engage with overseas workers either in a new country or state without having to set up a local entity or risk violating local employment laws. Thus making them a legal employer and in charge of all of the liabilities of hiring employing and terminating workers. PEO’s provide small businesses with the infrastructure and resources to navigate about employment-related complexities employee relation assistance and help them adjust to the rapidly changing business environment such that these businesses can focus on growth and market penetration instead of being bogged down by due compliances.

