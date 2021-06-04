Karolina

Abstract iPad Wallpapers

Karolina
Karolina
  • Save
Abstract iPad Wallpapers simple vector minimal illustrator flat illustration design art
Download color palette

One of a few wallpapers I've made in procreate in colours that make me happy! Also available on my Etsy! https://www.etsy.com/ca/listing/1030643537/set-of-4-colourful-abstract-wallpapers?ref=listing_published_alert

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2021
Karolina
Karolina

More by Karolina

View profile
    • Like