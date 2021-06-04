WizFund, E-Payment and E-Wallet App

Trending designs to inspire you
WizFund is a personal project I made to improve my skills in UI/UX research, prototyping, and animating. WizFund is an e-payment application which offers easier access for making QR payments by having various payment account options synced in just one app.
By using WizFund, users would be able to decide on their payment methods quicker and more efficient. In addition, users would also be informed in which payment accounts are having promos and giving the best price for them before paying. It doubles the advantages!