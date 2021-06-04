Jon Eichler

acequia

Jon Eichler
Jon Eichler
  • Save
acequia water houston creative design branding logo
Download color palette

Sometimes projects fizzle and die. This was one of several logo options done for a new product line. Unfortunately it never made it to market. I have changed the name in the logo incase something ever comes of it in the future.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2021
Jon Eichler
Jon Eichler
Designer & Lead Developer @ Adhere Creative

More by Jon Eichler

View profile
    • Like