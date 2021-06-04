Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alissa Brand Landing Page ui

Alissa Brand Landing Page ui behance dribbble unique design banner design dresses wireframe clothing design fashion design summer sale minimal modern design 2020 trend landing page ux user experience mockup flat design user interface design ui
The clean layout brings out the product and styling while a cluttered design can confuse your visitors and increase the bounce rate.

Many famous brands highlight only one product photo above the fold while others present multiple products in a clear layout.

I have used combinations of two fonts to make it more premium for the target audience of the brand "Alissa". I have picked subtle colors to make it more minimal, clean and modern.

WhatsApp: +923067734944
Skype: umairrazasyed_1
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/umair_uiux/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/umairrazasyed
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/umair-raza-syed/
Behance: https://www.behance.net/umairrazasyed

    • Like