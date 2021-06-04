Trending designs to inspire you
As my theme was based on plant therapy what better plant than fern to suit the needs of an indoor low maintenance baby. The design uses a cover image from Unsplash. I also use the glass effect to have the peak of the eye and have the text visible. Let me know your thoughts!!