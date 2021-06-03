Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Adan Careta

Oddysey

Adan Careta
Adan Careta
  • Save
Oddysey universe starts spaceship workshop landingpage space website planets webdesign
Oddysey universe starts spaceship workshop landingpage space website planets webdesign
Download color palette
  1. codelitt-20-1.png
  2. codelitt-20.png

I made this landing page for our annual conference at Codelitt. Every year we select a topic and last year we select the Oddysey thinking that each planet represents each are of the agency.

Adan Careta
Adan Careta
Digital Creator & Visual Designer 🤟

More by Adan Careta

View profile
    • Like