Music App - Onboarding Design

I am presenting the onboarding screens for a music app.
My main focus in this challenge is to make a colorful and enticing design while making sure that the users are able to get a crux of using the app without feeling confused and isolated.
I hope everyone likes this approach to the design challenge and is looking forward to the opinions and any recommendations to improve myself later down my journey.