Vatsal Mamgain

Music App - Onboarding Design

Vatsal Mamgain
Vatsal Mamgain
  • Save
Music App - Onboarding Design uiux clean ux mobiledesign mobile design appdesign app ui interface
Download color palette

I am presenting the onboarding screens for a music app.

My main focus in this challenge is to make a colorful and enticing design while making sure that the users are able to get a crux of using the app without feeling confused and isolated.
I hope everyone likes this approach to the design challenge and is looking forward to the opinions and any recommendations to improve myself later down my journey.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 3, 2021
Vatsal Mamgain
Vatsal Mamgain

More by Vatsal Mamgain

View profile
    • Like