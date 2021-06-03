D4 Discover Japan

Trending designs to inspire you
Craving for travel, I make this style frame to express how keen I wish to travel in Japan. Not sure the Olympics should be held this year due to the pandemic, but I really wish to visit Japan again sometime soon!