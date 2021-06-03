Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Chin Wee

D4 Discover Japan

Chin Wee
Chin Wee
  • Save
D4 Discover Japan ui design
Download color palette

Craving for travel, I make this style frame to express how keen I wish to travel in Japan. Not sure the Olympics should be held this year due to the pandemic, but I really wish to visit Japan again sometime soon!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 3, 2021
Chin Wee
Chin Wee

More by Chin Wee

View profile
    • Like