Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Charan

Icons

Charan
Charan
  • Save
Icons app product product design web figma ui interaction design ux design dailyui
Download color palette

Designed Four Icons. Icons are a crucial part of every interface. Most users “scan” the content - meaning they don’t read every single bit, but they look for something specific. Just Tried these Four icons - Cloud, Pie chart, Heart, Category.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 3, 2021
Charan
Charan

More by Charan

View profile
    • Like