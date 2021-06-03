Srivathson Thyagarajan

YouTube Sidebar design google sidebar youtube dailyuichallenge concept ux
Day #4 of 30
This is part of the 30-day 'Daily UI Challenge' that I took part to test my skillset in the ocean of user-experience and user-interface designs. I took the help of Sharpen Design Challenge generator for ideas.

This is the fourth shot of the UI challenge and the task was to create a sidebar for YouTube. This design process includes paper-prototyping, and research of existing YouTube sidebar. Default themes, dark mode and light mode is presented with their respective color scheme.

Like it? Press L and leave a comment down below. Feedbacks are most appreciated.

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
