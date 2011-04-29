Brandon Wilson

The People's Majestic — CD Packaging

Brandon Wilson
Brandon Wilson
  • Save
The People's Majestic — CD Packaging cd packaging poster
Download color palette

This design is stamped onto the back of an 18x24" screen-printed poster. Paper stock is newsprint. It's folded up into a 6x6" square and slipped into a custom envelope along with the CD.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2011
Brandon Wilson
Brandon Wilson

More by Brandon Wilson

View profile
    • Like