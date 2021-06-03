Robert Barclay The Diary of Katy

A story of another time and place. Experience life's beauty and ugliness painted in haunting landscapes and vivid portraits through the eyes of three unforgettable women.

Read a Preview: https://robertbarclay.com.au/books-and-articles/

Check the site www.robertbarclay.com.au for more interesting and thrilling crime, mystery, and romance novels.

Register your Interest in New Book Releases and Subscribe to our newsletter: https://robertbarclay.com.au/contact-robert-barclay/