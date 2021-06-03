Raul Camacho

Now Playing: Spotify Visualizer

Raul Camacho
Raul Camacho
  • Save
Download color palette

I made a macOS electron app for visualizing your currently playing Spotify music. The app is really bloated, but it was a fun proof of concept to make.

https://github.com/raulcodes/Now-Playing

View all tags
Posted on Jun 3, 2021
Raul Camacho
Raul Camacho
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Raul Camacho

View profile
    • Like