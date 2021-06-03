PutraCetol Studio

Mahacara

Mahacara is a vintage script font. The classic feel is really perfect for you who needs a typeface for retro / vintage theme. This font is comes in uppercase, lowercase, punctuations, symbols & numerals, alternate, etc. Also support multilingual and already PUA encoded.

Mahacara is perfect for logotype, apparel, invitation, magazines, branding, packaging, advertising, fashion, make up, stationery, novels, labels or anything.

In Zip Package :
– Mahacara otf
– Mahacara ttf
– Mahacara woff
– Readme Files

Features :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
– Alternate
– Multilanguage Support.

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a message or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com
Happy Creating!
Thanks!

PutraCetol Design Studio

https://putracetol.com/product/mahacara/

